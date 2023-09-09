Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 registration ends today, apply at rajugneet2023.com

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan NEET UG round 3 registration ends today

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Science, Jaipur will close the registrations for the third round of counselling process today, September 9. Candidates will be able to register for the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling on the official website, rajugneet2023.com. Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS, BDS admission in the state medical and dental medical colleges can apply till 11:55 PM, today.

According to the official schedule, the Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list will be released on September 10. The document verification for defence, PM, NRI and PwD candidates will be held on September 11, 2023 ( 9 AM). The RUHS will upload the date wise, time wise and merit wise slots list for round 3 seat allotment between September 12 and September 18, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023: How to Register

Visit the official webiste, rajugneet2023.com Click on the application link and fill in the application form as instructed Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit it Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Govt directs coaching centres to add 'fun classes' for Kota students as suicide case soars

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023: Documents Required