Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 dates OUT, registration begins tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 date

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur has released the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 dates. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB and Post MBBS Diploma courses can register online through the official website, rajpgneet2023.com from tomorrow, August 25. The last date to apply for the Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 counselling is August 27, 2023.

The university will publish the provisional seat matrix on August 25, 2023. The Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 merit list will be published on August 30. The second round allotment information will be published on the website on September 6, 2023. The printing of allotment letters online, Jjoining, document checking and verification at the allotted college along with printout of allotment letter, all original documents, deposition of prescribed one year tuition fee, required bonds etc will be held between September 7 and September 11, 2023.

RUHS will commence the academic session for PG medical programmes from September 5, 2023. Candidates from general category who are registering fresh will have to deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs 3,000, whereas the registration fee of Rs 1,500 is to be payable by the SC, ST, and ST-STA category candidates of Rajasthan state domicile. The last date for cancellation of round 1 joined candidates is August 30, 2023.

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: Documents Required