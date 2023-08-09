Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling: Registration begins for round 2 at bfuhs.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling Registration starts for round 2 at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab, has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for round 1 today, August 9. Candidates can submit their applications for round 2 by August 12. The application forms are available at the website of BFUHS, bfuhs.ac.in.

The candidates will have to submit their willingness along with the security deposit for round 2 by August 12. The window for corrections to online-filled application forms will be available until August 12.

According to the schedule, the provisional list of selected candidates will be available on the official website on August 16. The candidates can submit their willingness for round 2 from August 17 to 21. The processing of seat allotments will be done from August 22 to August 23. The provisional allotment list will be out on August 25. The candidates can submit their objections against the provisional allotment between August 26 and 26.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 counselling: Who are eligible for seat allotment in second round?

All those who fall under the following conditions are eligible to apply for the seat allotment in the second round of counseling.