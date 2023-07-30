Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 provisional allotment result declared

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Result: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared the round 1 provisional allotment result for Odisha NEET UG counselling 2023 on July 29. Candidates who have registered for the Odisha NEET UG 2023 counselling process can check the round 1 provisional allotment list on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
As per the first provisional allotment list, candidates who had registered and filled choices have been considered for Odisha NEET UG allotment list. Candidates who have been selected in the provisional allotment list can submit queries against the provisional seat allotment list of Odisha NEET counselling 2023 till July 30, 5 PM. The final seat allotment result will be declared at 5 PM on July 31, 2023.
Odisha NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result
Eligible candidates can confirm their admission by paying admission fees and reporting at OJEE cell, Gandamunda with original
documents and signed bond between August 2 and August 8, 2023. The withdrawal from admission process will also be held on the same date. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 10.
How to Check Odisha NEET 2023 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result
The steps to check Odisha NEET counselling 2023 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result are given below:
- Visit the official website of Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 at ojee.nic.in
- Go to the 'Latest News section' and click on the ‘PROVISIONAL ALLOTMENT OF CANDIDATES (COMMON STATE RANK WISE) – OJEE 2023 COURSE – MBBS/BDS (1ST Round)’ link
- The Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result will open on the screen
- Search your name or application number and check your seat allotment status in the PDF
- Download and save it for further reference.