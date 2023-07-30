Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 provisional allotment result declared

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 provisional allotment result

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Result: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has declared the round 1 provisional allotment result for Odisha NEET UG counselling 2023 on July 29. Candidates who have registered for the Odisha NEET UG 2023 counselling process can check the round 1 provisional allotment list on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the first provisional allotment list, candidates who had registered and filled choices have been considered for Odisha NEET UG allotment list. Candidates who have been selected in the provisional allotment list can submit queries against the provisional seat allotment list of Odisha NEET counselling 2023 till July 30, 5 PM. The final seat allotment result will be declared at 5 PM on July 31, 2023.

Eligible candidates can confirm their admission by paying admission fees and reporting at OJEE cell, Gandamunda with original

documents and signed bond between August 2 and August 8, 2023. The withdrawal from admission process will also be held on the same date. The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 10.

How to Check Odisha NEET 2023 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result

The steps to check Odisha NEET counselling 2023 Round 1 provisional seat allotment result are given below: