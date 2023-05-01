Odisha CPET 2023 Registration begins today; Important dates, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Odisha CPET 2023 application form

CPET 2023 Application Form: The Higher Education Department, Odisha will commence the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET 2023) application process today, May 1. Candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programmes can register for the CPET 2023 exam through the official website-- samsodisha.gov.in.

The CPET 2023 registrations will commence at 2 PM today and will conclude on May 10 (11:45 PM). The application correction window will open on May 11. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their CPET application form 2023 till May 12. The CPET 2023 hall ticket download link will be activated on June 9, 2023.

As per the Odisha CPET 2023 examination schedule, the entrance exam for admission to PG courses is scheduled to be held from June 23 to July 24, 2023. The CPET 2023 result in the form of rank card will be published in August.

CPET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The minimum academic qualifications required to appear in CPET 2023 required is the candidate must have passed Graduation from a recognized university or institution.

CPET 2023 Application Fee

For one subject, general category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as a registration fee and Scheduled castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates will have to pay Rs 300. While for every additional entrance subject, all candidates have to pay Rs 200 as an additional fee. PwD and Transgender applicants are exempted from fee payment.

CPET 2023 Application form: Steps to register online

Aspirants can fill the CAF application form online by following the steps given here.

Step 1 - Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2 - Go to the 'Higher Education' section and click on the PG Admission.

Step 3 - Read the detailed information brochure and instructions carefully.

Step 4 - Proceed to fill the online application and upload necessary documents.

Step 5 - Make payment of application fee and finally submit the application form.

Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use.