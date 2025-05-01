NTA UG 2025: NTA identifies over 1,500 suspicious claims related to medical exam paper leak, says report The National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified more than 1,500 suspicious claims related to a paper leak for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate. According to PTI, 106 Telegram, 16 Instagram channels are engaged in spreading misinformation about NEET-UG.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has flagged more than 1,500 suspicious claims related to a paper leak for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) - Undergraduate. According to the report by PTI, 106 Telegram, 16 Instagram channels are engaged in spreading misinformation about NEET-UG. These cases have been reported to the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of the Home Ministry.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the national medical entrance exam for May 4, which will take place in over 550 cities at more than 5,000 centres across the country. To ensure a smooth examination process, the NTA launched a portal for submitting reports of suspicious claims on April 26. So far, the portal has received more than 1,500 submissions, with the majority related to false leak claims on Telegram, according to news agency ANI. The exam authority has encouraged candidates to report three types of violations: unauthorised platforms claiming to provide access to the exam paper, Individuals asserting they possess exam content, and Impersonators posing as NTA or government officials.

The NTA is closely monitoring the situation and has assured that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading misinformation or disrupting the examination process.