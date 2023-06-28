NEST 2023 Answer Key challenge begins; Raise objection till June 30

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEST Answer Key challenge begins

NEST Answer Key 2023: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) answer key challenge window has now been opened. Eligible candidates can raise objection against the NEST provisional answer key through the official website-- nestexam.in. The last date to submit grievances is June 30, 2023.

The NEST 2023 examination was conducted on June 24 in computer based test (CBT) format. The answer key and question papers for all the papers including Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics were released on June 26. The NEST result is scheduled to be declared on July 10.

Candidates can submit grievances against the NEST provisional answer key through the official website. Aspirants can raise objections by using the question paper set code and their NEST exam roll number. The subject experts will review the grievances received from the candidates against the provisional answer key.

ALSO READ | NEST 2023 Answer Key released at nestexam.in; Download link here

The revised final answer key will be issued by the examination authority after considering the challenges. Based on the final answer key, the NEST 2023 scorecard will be prepared.

How to Challenge NEST 2023 Answer Key

To challenge the NEST 2023 answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website-- nestexam.in. On the next window log in with the required credentials and thoroughly read the instructions for challenging the answer key. Select the 'Candidate Response' and note down the Question ID and Option ID. Now click on the 'Raise Objection' tab and fill in the application form as instructed.

Candidates will have to upload appropriate representations in support of their answers. After uploading documents proceed to pay the answer key challenge fee and submit the grievances. Download the confirmation page and save it for future use.

Direct Link to Challenge NEST 2023 Answer Key