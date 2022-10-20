NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result likely today. Here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result likely to be released today

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is very likely to release the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 provisional result on Thursday. Candidates waiting for the NEET UG seat allotment result should note that the same will be released on the official website.

It should be noted that there has been no official confirmation on the date for NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment result from the MCC.

Wednesday (October 19, 2022) was the last day for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling choice filling and locking.

Candidates should note that the final seat allocation is slated for tomorrow, October 21, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to check for Round 1 Seat Allotment

1. Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'UG Medical Counselling'

3. Click on 'Online NEET - UG Medical Counselling'

4. The link for 'Provisional Result for Round 1 MBBS/BDS' will be displayed on the screen

5. Click on the link and enter your login details to check the provisional seat allotment result

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Adds 242 MBBS seats for round 1

Students should note that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has stated that additional 242 MBBS seats have been added to the seat matrix for round 1 NEET UG counselling 2022.

Information about the newly added seats can be checked on the official website.

The colleges that have added NEET UG MBBS seats in round 1 counselling are - ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Bihta, GMERS Medical College, and Government Medical Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The MCC will conduct NEET UG 2022 counselling in four rounds - AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, Mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round.

