NEET UG 2025: What are new changes introduced in the medical entrance exam? | All you need to know

NEET UG 2025: The registration procedure for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is underway. All those who wish to appear in the medical entrance test NEET UG 2025 can submit their application forms through the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is March 7, 2025. All the candidates have been advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. No candidate will be entertained after the due course of time.

Important dates

The correction window will remain open between 9 and 11 March 2025. The testing agency will conduct the NEET UG 2025 on May 4, and the exam city notification slips for the same will be available on April 26th, while NEET 2025 admit cards will be released on May 1, three days before the exam. Results are likely to be declared by June 14.

What are new changes introduced in the medical entrance exam?

Before submitting the online application forms, the candidates should note that the testing agency has this year made significant changes in the exam procedure, including application procedure, exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, exam centres, exam security checks, exam languages, tie-breaking and scoring system, and rank calculation.

Application Procedure changes: This year, the testing agency initially asked candidates to update their Aadhar credentials and integrate their APAAR ID for the NEET UG 2205 registration process, but later the exam authority removed it to make the registration procedure faster and more efficient.

Eligibility Criteria Updates: The testing agency has made some changes in the age limit and qualification criteria. According to the information bulletin, the minimum age for applying for the entrance exam should be at least 17 years old on December 31 of the year and there is no upper age limit for appearing in the exam. Any candidate of any age can appear for the medical exam.

Additionally, the exam authority has changed the rules for NRI and foreign students. To get admission through the NRI quota, the minimum age of a candidate should be 17 years and the candidate must be a non-resident Indian (NRI), meaning their parents or legal guardian must be residing abroad, and they must possess a valid passport from their country of origin. Like all other candidates, they also qualify for the NEET exam with a qualifying score and provide necessary documents proving their NRI status, including a relationship with their sponsor if applicable, to secure admission under the NRI quota in a medical college in India.

Moreover, the candidate should have passed their class 12th board exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects, securing a minimum of 50% aggregate for the general category and 40% for reserved categories (SC, ST, OBC).

Exam Pattern Changes: This year, NTA has reversed the exam pattern to the pre-covid era. The optional questions from paper B have been removed. Instead of 200 questions, there will be 180 questions in the medical exam. The duration of the exam has been reduced from 200 minutes to 180 minutes. The exam will be conducted in a paper-pencil-based test and will be conducted in a single day and shift.

Exam centres: Candidates will have to select three cities for their exam centres, restricted to their state of permanent or present address.

Syllabus Revisions: There is no change in the NEET UG 2025 syllabus compared to last year. NTA has posted the NEET 2025 Syllabus PDF on the official website. Last year, NTA made some significant changes to the NEET syllabus. Hence, it was speculated that the NEET 2025 syllabus will remain unchanged. The confirmation has been attained as NMC released the NEET 2025 syllabus PDF.

Scoring and Ranking System: This year, NTA has added a new rule to break ties in the NEET UG 2025 scores if the existing ones are not enough to conclude. The merit list will be prepared using the following order of preference.

Higher score in Biology

Higher marks in Chemistry

Higher marks in Physics

Fewer errors across all sections

Fewer wrong responses in Biology

Fewer wrong answers in Chemistry

Fewer wrong answers in Physics

If the tie remains, an independent expert committee will direct a random process to settle it.