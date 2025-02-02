NEET UG 2025 registration soon: How many marks are required to qualify medical entrance exam?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2025 registration soon

NEET UG 2025 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the registration procedure for the national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET) - undergraduate (UG) 2025. Candidates seeking admission to medical colleges can submit their application forms through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once started.

When will NEET UG 2025 registration start?

According to media reports, the NEET UG 2025 registration procedure is expected to start in the first week of February. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the NEET UG 2025 notification. Last year, the exam authority released the official notification and application form on February 9, 2025. Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

In order to register for the medical entrance exam, the candidates will have to first visit the official website and then provide all required information in detail. After that, the candidates will have to upload the required documents, and scanned images, pay the application fee, and submit the form. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 exam pattern changed

This year, the testing agency has made significant changes in the entrance exam format. The exam authority has returned to the pre-pandemic exam pattern. From this year, the medical aspirants will not get any optional questions in section B, and extra time in the exam. Earlier, the candidates were allowed to choose questions in paper B and extended time was provided as a temporary measure to accommodate the challenges posed during the COVID pandemic and has been in practice till 2024.

Now, in NEET UG 2025 exam, there will be 180 compulsory questions, of which, 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology. Candidates will get 180 minutes to complete the exam.

How many marks does an aspirant need to qualify for NEET UG 2025?

NEET UG 2025 cut-off marks are calculated after considering several factors such as the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates appearing and seats available in the medical colleges. To be qualified for the NEET UG exam, one has to score the minimum qualifying percentile. If a candidate comes from a General Category, he would have to secure at least 50 percentile, for SC/ST/OBC category, it is 40 percentile and for PwD is 45 percentile. The same percentiles translate to different scores every year depending on the highest marks achieved by the medical students.