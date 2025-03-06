NEET UG 2025: NTA releases important notice for medical entrance exam, check details NEET UG 2025 notice has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registered candidates can check the correction dates, exam dates, and other relevant information here.

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the correction in particulars for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) - Undergraduate 2025. According to the notice, the correction window will open on March 9 and conclude on March 11, 2025. Candidates who wish to modify their submitted application forms can do so by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The official notice reads, ''We urge all registered candidates to visit the official website and verify their particulars. If necessary, you are advised to make corrections to your application forms during the specified period. The window for corrections shall be available till March 11, up to 11.50 pm. After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances''.

What is allowed to edit in the NEET UG 2025 application form?

The candidates can change the following fields in their submitted NEET UG 2025 application forms.

Candidates can change any one of the above fields:

- Father Name and Qualification/Occupation or Mother Name and Qualification/Occupation.

Candidates shall be allowed to change/add all the following fields:

Educational Qualification Details (Class X and Class XII)

State of Eligibility

Category

Sub - Category/PwD

Signature

Number of attempts in NEET UG

Candidates shall be allowed to change the following based on their permanent and present addresses:

Examination city selection

Medium of the exam

Registration window to close tomorrow

The window for submitting NEET UG 2025 application forms will be closed tomorrow, March 7. Candidates who are planning to appear for the medical entrance exam and have yet to complete their applications are advised not to wait till the last minute and submit their NEET 2025 application forms within the timeframe. No applications will be entertained after the due date.

Exam Date

The testing agency has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for May 4, 2025. The exam will take place between 2 PM and 5 PM in paper and pen mode across various centres in India and abroad.