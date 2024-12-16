NEET UG 2025 notification, registration, exam dates to be released soon, NTA confirms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2025 notification, registration, dates soon

NEET UG 2025 notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to various undergraduate programmes. The testing agency recently said that the registration date for NEET 2025 will be announced soon.

Notably, the testing agency conducts the NEET UG 2025 exam every year for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programs in medical and dental colleges across the country.

In a post on social media platforms, X, formerly known as Twitter, the testing agency announced that the official announcement for the NEET exam 2024 will be announced soon. Also, the testing agency has said about imposing restrictions on the age limit in NEET.

Age Limit

From the next year, the testing agency is planning to make significant changes in the age limit criteria. The indications of this have also been given in its tweets. Although, nothing has been said clearly about the change in the age limit. It is expected that the maximum age limit may be changed this time. Notably, the minimum age to appear in the medical entrance exam is 17 years, while there is no upper age limit for appearing in this exam.

How many MBBS seats are there in country?

Presently, there are more than 1 lakh seats across the country for MBBS course. There are a total of 706 medical colleges in the country, out of which 381 are government-owned medical colleges, 21 are private, and 258 are run by trusts.

For more updates, candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website of NTA.