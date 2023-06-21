NEET PG counselling 2023 to start soon; NMC issues notice on seat matrix for admission

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023 counselling begins soon

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon commence the counselling process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). The Commission will consider the existing recognised/permitted PG Broad Speciality seats available with the medical colleges/institutes for admission for Academic Session-2023 and seat matrix will be prepared accordingly.

As per the official notice, Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has received 2,828 applications from Medical colleges/ Institutes for recognition /renewal of recognition of PG Medical qualifications during the year 2022. The Board has taken decision on 1,870 applications so far, whereas, the decision on the remaining applications is under process.

The NMC has also stated in its notice that the colleges may reduce the number of seats in special circumstances. Medical colleges were instructed to submit details of candidates who took admission in NEET super specialty and broad specialty courses by March 21. However, the portal was reopened after some colleges failed to upload details within the stipulated timeline.

The PG medical seats to be filled through NEET counselling 2023 are divided between the states and the Centre in 50-50 format. For 50 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling. For state quota seats, NEET PG 2023 qualified candidates have to apply through their respective states. Candidates can visit mcc.nic.in for registration and detailed information in this regard.