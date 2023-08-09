NEET PG counselling 2023: Round one seat allotment list released at mcc.nic.in, check what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG counselling 2023 round one seat allotment link activated at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG counselling 2023, NEET PG counselling 2023 first seat allotment list: The Medical Counselling Committee (MMC) released the first seat allotment list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for round 1 on August 8. All those who appeared in the NEET PG Round 1 final seat allotment can download the results from the official website, mcc. nic.in.

To download NEET PG counselling 2023 first seat allotment list, the candidates can follow the below mentioned easy steps.

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG counselling 2023 first round seat allotment result It will take you to a new PDF View and download NEET PG counselling 2023 final seat allotment list

What's next?

The medical counselling committee has started the reporting process for round1 of PG/MDS counselling 2023. Candidates can download the provisional allotment letters and proceed for reporting, the official notice reads. The provisional result were declared on August 7.

Candidates who have been selected for the first round are required to upload their required documents from the official website. The reporting/joining process will be completed by August 14. Candidates have been advised to check on the official website of MCC for latest updates.