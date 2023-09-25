NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 3 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, allotment result on September 28

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET PG Counselling round 3 registration ends today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registrations for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) round 3 counselling process today, September 25. The fee payment window will close at 3 PM on September 25. Candidates willing to appear for the third round of NEET PG counselling can apply online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in.

Along with the registration process, the MCC will also conclude the choice filling and choice locking window today, September 25. The processing of seat allotment will be conducted by the committee between September 26 and 27, 2023. The NEET PG round 3 allotment result will be declared on September 28. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the third round of counselling can report at the allotted colleges between September 29 and October 6 (5 PM).

Applicants who are registering for the first time for the NEET PG 2023 counselling round 3 will have to pay the registration fee. Moreover, applicants who have resigned from round 2 will have to make fresh choices with full payment of fees. Candidates who registered in round two and exited with forfeiture of fees without joining are required to register again in the third round of counselling with fresh payment of fees.

ALSO READ | Will NEET PG 2023 cutoff be reduced? Check all latest updates

NEET PG Cut-off Percentile Revised

The Health Ministry has recently directed National Medical Commission (NMC) to reduce the NEET PG 2023 cut-off to “zero” across all categories. The government has taken this decision to fill all the vacant seats left out during NEET PG counselling. The counselling process will continue until 26,168 Doctor of Medicine seats, 9,22 PG Diploma seats, 13,649 Master of Surgery seats and 1,338 DNB CET seats are filled.