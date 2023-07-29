NEET PG Counselling 2023 Choice filling begins at mcc.nic.in; round 1 allotment on August 5

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG Counselling 2023 choice filling started

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the choice filling process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 round 1 counselling today, July 29. Candidates appearing in the first round of MCC NEET PG Counselling can fill in the choices and lock their preferences through the official website-- mcc.nic.in till August 2. The round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on August 5, 2023.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the stipend, fee structure, course duration, bond amount, rendering of service in rural/ tribal areas and other conditions of preferred colleges before filling in the choices. Candidates should visit the college website or contact the college authorities directly for any query regarding the above information before filling choices.

According to the NEET PG Counselling 2023 information brochure, choices once locked can not be modified and any request to MCC/ DGHS regarding change/ alteration of choices will not be entertained. Applicants can fill in as many choices as they wish, however, the choices should be in the order of candidates’ preference.

The NEET PG 2023 counselling for 15 percent AIQ seats will be held in four rounds this year -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. In each round candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options after completing the registration process.

The NEET PG Counselling 2023 will comprise of registration, payment of fees (registration & security deposit) submission of choices, view modify and lock choices. The seat locking process will be held between 3 PM of August 2, 2023, to 11:55 PM of August 2, 2023.