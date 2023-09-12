Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
  5. NEET PG 2023 round 3 choice filling, locking closes tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, results on Sept 16

NEET PG 2023 round 3 choice filling, locking facility will be closed tomorrow, September 12 at mcc.nic.in. Check important dates, how to apply and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2023 12:17 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2023 round 3 choice filling, locking facility closing tomorrow, September 12.

NEET PG 2023, NEET PG 2023 counselling, NEET PG round 3 choice filling and locking: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close choice filling and locking facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling round three tomorrow, September 13. All those who have registered for the third round counselling process will be able to lock their preferences through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the registration process for round three began on September 8. The candidates can submit their choices till 11.55 by September 13. The window for choice locking will start from 3 PM of September 13 upto 11.55 pm of the same day as per server time. 

ALSO READ | NEET MDS counselling: Round 3 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, check direct link

Candidates should note that there is no option to modify application after submission of choices and locking. Based on the choices made by the candidate, the seat allotment results will be processed from September 14 to 15.  The results will be out on September 16. Once the seat allotment is released, the candidates will have to report to the designated colleges from September 18 to 25. The college will conduct the verification of joined canddiates from September 26 to 27. 

ALSO READ | UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 allotment result soon at upneet.gov.in

NEET PG 2023 round 3 choice filling, locking: How to apply?

  • Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the 'PG medical' option
  • Click on the registration link
  • After registration, proceed with the application process
  • Enter details and fillout the application details
  • Submit the required documents, pay the application cost, and press "submit."
  • Get a printout of the application and keep it for later use

