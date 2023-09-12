NEET PG 2023 round 3 choice filling, locking closes tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, results on Sept 16

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2023 round 3 choice filling, locking facility closing tomorrow, September 12.

NEET PG 2023, NEET PG 2023 counselling, NEET PG round 3 choice filling and locking: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close choice filling and locking facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counselling round three tomorrow, September 13. All those who have registered for the third round counselling process will be able to lock their preferences through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the registration process for round three began on September 8. The candidates can submit their choices till 11.55 by September 13. The window for choice locking will start from 3 PM of September 13 upto 11.55 pm of the same day as per server time.

Candidates should note that there is no option to modify application after submission of choices and locking. Based on the choices made by the candidate, the seat allotment results will be processed from September 14 to 15. The results will be out on September 16. Once the seat allotment is released, the candidates will have to report to the designated colleges from September 18 to 25. The college will conduct the verification of joined canddiates from September 26 to 27.

