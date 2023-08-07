NEET PG 2023: MCC releases PG round 1 seat allotment result, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result declared on mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023, NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the first round seat allotment list for NEET PG 2023. Candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate counselling for all India quota seats can download seat allotment results by visiting the official website of mcc.nic.in.

According to an official schedule, the candidates will have to upload their documents on the official portal on August 8 and report to the designated institute between August 8 and 14. Candidates from SC/ST certificate, EWS certificate, OBC certificate, and Disability category have been advised to bring all necessary documents at the time of counselling.

All the colleges will verify the data shared by the candidates and share it with the medical counselling committee between August 15 and 17. The second round of NEET PG 2023 counselling registrations will open on August 17 and close on August 25. The results for round 2 will be declared on August 25.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 seat allotment list out on tnmedicalselection.net, check how to download

NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result' It will take you to the login page Now, enter your credenitals and click on submit View and download NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result for future reference

NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment link

ALSO READ | UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result declared at upneet.gov.in

Candidates have been advised to contact to the committee if any discrepancy in the result, they may informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 Noon of

August 8 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’. The official notice also reads, 'the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.'