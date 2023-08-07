NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 allotment list today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee is all set to declare the NEET PG Round 1 Result today, August 7. Candidates will be able to download NEET PG round 1 allotment letter from the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC will announce the seat allotment result for the first round for admission to 50 percent of All India quota seats in MD, MS programmes.
The seat allotment result will be based on the preferences filled by the candidates at the time of choice filling and locking process. Candidates who will get a seat in the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 result will have to upload their documents on the MCC portal on August 8. Such candidates will be required to report to the allotted colleges with original documents between August 8 and 14, 2023.
NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result: How to Check?
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 allotment result'
- Next, enter details such as application number and date of birth to log in
- NEET PG round 1 result will appear on the screen
- Download NEET PG 2023 allotment result and save it for future reference.
ALSO READ | NEET PG 2023 counselling: First seat allotment list to be released on August 7, details here
NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Documents required during reporting
- NEET PG 2023 seat allotment letter issued by MCC
- NEET PG 2023 admit card issued by NBE.
- NEET PG 2023 result or rank letter issued by NBE.
- Mark sheets of MBBS or BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd professional examinations.
- MBBS/ BDS degree certificate/ provisional certificate.
- Internship completion certificate.
- Permanent/ provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/NMC orDCI/State Medical or Dental Council.
- Class 10th marksheet or birth certificate as proof of date or birth.
- Valid photo ID proof.
- Caste certificates.