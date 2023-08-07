NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 1 allotment list today at mcc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG 2023 Counselling round 1 allotment result

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee is all set to declare the NEET PG Round 1 Result today, August 7. Candidates will be able to download NEET PG round 1 allotment letter from the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC will announce the seat allotment result for the first round for admission to 50 percent of All India quota seats in MD, MS programmes.

The seat allotment result will be based on the preferences filled by the candidates at the time of choice filling and locking process. Candidates who will get a seat in the NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 result will have to upload their documents on the MCC portal on August 8. Such candidates will be required to report to the allotted colleges with original documents between August 8 and 14, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result: How to Check?

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 allotment result'

Next, enter details such as application number and date of birth to log in

NEET PG round 1 result will appear on the screen

Download NEET PG 2023 allotment result and save it for future reference.

NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Documents required during reporting