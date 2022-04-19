'Postpone NEET-PG 2022': Medical aspirants divided over exam date - Here's what they say

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG Postponement - Aspirants seek two more months

NEET-PG News: Demands to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG 2022) have flooded Twitter, as medical aspirants took to the social media platform to share their grievances. According to an official notification, the NBE (National Board of Examinations) has scheduled the exam for May 21. However, aspirants claim they won't get sufficient time to prepare as the admissions for the current academic session (2021-22) is likely to get over only around May 10.

Talking to India TV Digital, several NEET aspirants said, "we demand NEET-PG postponement for two months, from the announced exam date, i.e. May 21."

Making a base for their demands, aspirants said pushing the exam by two months would help accommodate the ineligible interns. Pointing out to those who could not get a seat via MOP UP, aspirants said such students will receive two-months time for preparation and revisions.

"How can a person attend mop-up counselling and then travel and study for an exam that will be 15 days away?" asked Dr Berry, a NEET PG aspirant.

"Our demand is 8 weeks postponement - from the exam date of 21st May," Dr. Berry said while speaking to India TV Digital.

NEET PG Postponement - Concerns backing deferment

Aspirants preparing for NEET PG pointed out the below-listed concerns:

Internships began late for many final year students who were engaged in COVID duties. Hence, in a number of states like Kerala and Bihar, nearly 5,000 interns have become ineligible to sit for exams

Shifting NEET PG exams by two months would help interns appear for the exam

Mop Up counselling for the NEET PG 2021 is still underway and will most likely be over by May 3. However, state Mop Ups and state stray rounds counselling will further extend it till May 15

Neet PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, so the gap between the previous year's counselling and the NEET PG 2022 exam is hardly 10 to 15 days

There'd be no gap between the two batches joining in, as the students from the previous exam still have counselling left and within a span of a few days, the next batch would join PG, causing much chaos and crowding

NEET PG Postponement: Aspirants request President, PM's intervention

Highlighting their grievances, NEET aspirants on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating they will have to surrender their medical degrees to the Government of India at Rastrapathi Bhavan, in case the NEET PG 2022 exam is conducted on May 21.

"We are being continuously harassed mentally by NMC (National Medical Council ) and NBE (National Board of Examination) because of their mismanagement," read the content of the letter.

The letter was shared on Twitter.

NEET PG Postponement: What happened last year? Document reveals

NEET PG Postponement: Letter sent to Health Ministry

Amid the demands for NEET PG postponement, Student Activist Himanshu Borah on Monday wrote a letter to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, highlighting the plight of aspirants.

NEET PG Postponement: Students divided over demands, some against postponement

While the demands for NEET PG postponement grow, some medical students are of the fact that exams should not be deferred. India TV Digital received a lot many reactions from aspirants who weren't in favour of postponement, citing different reasons.

Taking to Twitter, a medical student said, "Please don't postpone neet pg its dishearting. Those who want to postpone will never be prepared for exams.. there are almost 2-3lakh candidates for neet pg and only 3000-4000 interns r not able to give exam ( also only half or less than half is want to give exam),"

Another NEET PG aspirant voiced, "We want exam on time."

Here's what Nitesh Gupta, another NEET aspirant said, "I would suggest aspirants to start preparing and dont wait for the counselling to get over."

MBBS Sanjeev Kumar said, "No need of postpone of Neet pg 22"

NEET PG Postponement - What students against postponement say

With postponement requests gaining chorus, students list out why NEET PG shouldn't be postponed

Final year PG students will be passing out in a few weeks and hospitals will be understaffed by 33 per cent

Coronavirus cases are rising again, hence delays are already expected. Conducting exams on time will not complicate things further

The issue of interns has already been addressed by the Supreme Court

Many students are on unpaid leaves and will have to bear postponement consequences

