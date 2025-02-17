NEET MDS 2025 registration begins tomorrow- here's eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET MDS 2025 registration begins tomorrow

NEET MDS 2025 registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will start the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025) tomorrow, February 18, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the medical entrance exam can do so through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates can submit their application forms by March 10. No application form will be considered after the due date. Candidates can check the NEET MDS 2025 information bulletin on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

To be eligible for NEET MDS 2025, the candidate should have passed BDS or an equivalent degree from a recognized board. Also, the candidate should have done 12 month internship by March 31, 2025.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET MDS application form'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to register yourself before proceeding to the application form.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2025 application form for future reference.

NEET MDS 2025: Application Fees

General, OBC category candidates: Rs 3500/-

SC, ST, and PwD applicants: Rs 2500/-

NEET MDS 2025 exam date

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has scheduled the NEET MDS 2025 exam for April 19. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based-mode (CBT) for three hours, from 9 AM to 12 noon. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 31, 2025, but has been postponed. This year, the exam will take place in 59 cities across the country. Last year, it was conducted in 56 cities. The admit cards for the same will be released on April 15, 2025. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.