NEET MDS 2022: Here's why aspirants want NEET MDS postponed; ineligible interns wait for justice

NEET MDS aspirants have taken social media by storm, as their demands to postpone exams remain unheard. The NBE (National Board of Examinations) has already deferred the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) post-graduate exam; however, no decision regarding exam postponement has yet been made for NEET MDS aspirants, which has raised serious concerns related to eligibility, among others.

The NEET MDS 2022 exam is scheduled for March 6, the registrations for which had ended on January 24 this year.

Initially, an official notice mentioned the NEET MDS exam will be conducted on June 4. However, the exam was later preponed to March 6.

Taking to Twitter, scores of medical aspirants have stated most of the interns would be ineligible to sit for the exams, as it requires aspirants to have completed their internships only by March 31, 2022. Through Twitter, NEET aspirants are clarifying they were unable to begin their internships in time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hence, require time to complete their internship to be able to sit for the NEET MDS exam.

Further, owing to pandemic-related reasons, even the NEET MDS 2021 batch couldn't join in time and hence began their session only in November last year. For this, aspirants have alleged that accomodating both the batches (2021 and 2022) together would create pressure on the management as well.

Among other reasons is NEET MDS candidates will have to wait for nearly 2 months to begin their counselling, till the NEET PG exam is over. NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on May 21, 2022, for applicants seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

With several petitions and representations, the matter is already up with the Supreme Court.

In an order, the top court on February 4 had postponed the NEET PG exam by six to eight weeks or suitably.

