NEET 2022 Admit Card released. Here's direct link for NEET admit card download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET Admit Card 2022 released

NEET Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2022 Admit Card. Aspirants who wish to appear for the NEET UG exam should note that the NEET Admit Card has been released on the official website of the NTA.

Nearly 18 lakh medical aspirants had registered for the upcoming undergraduate level medical entrance exam this year. For NEET Admit Card download, aspirants will be required to login to the NTA's official portal.

The NEET UG exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022.

Steps for NEET Admit Card download

1. Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NEET admit card'

3. Login using your date of birth and application number

4. Once you submit, your NEET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct links to download NEET 2022 Admit Card

Aspirants can click on the below-mentioned link to download NEET 2022 Admit Card

Latest Education News