NCET 2023 Registration: Last date extended for Teacher Education entrance test, details here

NCET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date of application submission for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 registration. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications can do so at ncet.samarth.ac.in latest by July 25. The last date to make corrections to the application form is July 26 and July 27.

According to the official notification, the candidates have been advised to not submit multiple application forms. If any candidate is found submitting more than one application number, even if found at a later stage will be treated as engaging in unfair means, and strict action will be taken against them.

NCET 2023: What are the eligibility criteria?

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognized Board. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th class exam this year are also eligible to apply. For detailed eligibility requirements, participants may refer to the website of the institute.

NCET 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website Click on the application link Register yourself first After registration, fill out the application form and click on the submit Take a printout of the NCET 2023 application form for future reference

NCET 2023: Exam Pattern

The aforesaid exam will be conducted in the computer-based test online mode in 13 different languages. The exam will feature multiple choice questions which will be divided into four sections. Candidates are required to select two languages from a list of 33 languages for Section 1. There will be 20 questions in each selected language. The subjects in Section 2 will be domain-specific, and the participants will have to select three of them from a list of 26. There will be 25 questions for each subject. Section 3 will be a general test carrying 25 questions, although section 2 is not. Twenty questions in Section 4 will examine the candidates' ability to instruct.

