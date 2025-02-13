MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 exam postponed; here are new dates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MAH CET 3 Year LLB 2025 exam postponed

MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 exam: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has Postponed the exam dates of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 3-year LLB 2025. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to law degree courses can check the latest notification on the official website.

According to the notice, MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 exam will now be conducted on May 3, and 4 Instead of March 20 and 21.

The official notice reads, ““CET Examination for the Course LLB 3 Yrs was scheduled on 20 March 2025 & 21 March 2025 at various examination centres within/outside Maharashtra State. Many candidates have requested this office about the clash of Mumbai University Exams with LLB 3 Yrs CET examination. In light of this situation, CET CELL has decided to change the date of the LL.B 3 Yrs CET examination as follows”.

Registration date extended

Along with this, the exam authority has extended the registration deadline for MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2025. Initially, the last date for the MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 exam registration was January 27, which was later extended to Feb 13, 2025. According to the revised schedule, the law aspirants will now be able to register for the MAH CET 3-Year LLB exam by February 28, 2025.

All interested applicants still have time to submit their application forms. Those who have yet not done so can do so before the closure of the application window. The online applications can be submitted at cetcell.maha.org.

MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 revised exam pattern, and marking scheme

The exam authority has updated the marking scheme for the Maharashtra LLB CET 2025 exam for both the 3-year and 5-year programmes for the academic session 2025-26. According to the update, the exam will now be conducted for 120 marks in objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format across sections like Legal Aptitude, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, and English. There will be no negative marking. The duration of the exam will be two hours and the exam will be conducted online in both English and Marathi languages; each correct answer carries one mark.