MAH CET 2023 Counselling: Registration for 3-year LLB CAP begins at llb3cap23.mahacet.org, check how to apply

MAH CET 2023 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the registration process for MAH LLB 3-year centralised admission process (CAP). Students from Maharashtra State and outside Maharashtra can apply at the official website of llb3cap23.mahacet.org. The last date to submit the application is July 3, 2023.

Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals, and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) categories candidates may register online latest by July 11.

MAH CET 2023 Counselling: How to register for 3-year LLB CAP?

Visit the official website of llb3cap23.mahacet.org Click on the registration link It will take you to the new page where you need to answer the question, 'Have You Appeared for MAH-L.L.B.-3Yrs CET-2023?' Then it will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number/application number , roll number and click on CET details Fill out the application form, upload documents Review the application form and take a printout of configuration page for future reference

MAH CET 2023 Counselling: Documents required

Passport size photo Scanned signature Class 10 mark sheet Class 12 mark sheet For candidates who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 from CBSC, ICSE, IGCSE, IB board, etc., a conversion certificate with self-attestation and the names and signatures of the parents is required. CET scorecard Copy of MH CET Law application form

