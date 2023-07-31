MAH CET 2023 counselling: LLB 5-year CAP round 3 seat allotment list OUT, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MAH CET 2023 counselling seat allotment result declared for five year LLB programme.

MAH CET 2023 counselling, MAH CET 2023 counselling allphabetical merit list: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the third seat allotment list for LLb five-year integrated course today, July 31. The third seat allotment list is available at the website of cetcell.mahacet.org, and llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The Round 3 allotment status for MAH CET 2023 Counseling's 5-year LLB programme has been made public for the seats available to applicants from Maharashtra, other states, and NRIs. Anyone who has complaints about the allotment list can do so through the official website latest by August 2. Any requests received after the deadline will not be considered.

MAH CET 2023 counselling: How to download?

Visit the official website of MAH CET LLB, cetcell.mahacet.org, and llb5cap23.mahacet.org Click on the notification link that reads, 'MAH CET 2023 counselling: LLB 5-year CAP round 3 seat allotment' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application id and click on the other details MAH CET 2023 counselling LLB 5-year CAP round 3 seat allotment list will appear on the screen After checking the seat allotment list, candidates can submit their grievances before the deadline

Direct link

According to the official schedule, Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical Merit list till be accepted till August 2. The candidates will be able to edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, if required between July 31 and August 2. The final merit list wil be uploaded on August 3 and the Allocation Round 3 will be held on August 5. Candidates are required to report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round 3 between August 5 and 9. After that, the list of selected candidates will be opened till August 10.