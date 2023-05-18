MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Result out on cetcell.mahacet.org, check how to download scorecard

Follow us on Image Source : CET MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Result

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Result: State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the Maharastra BHMCT CET result today, May 18. All those who appeared in the exam of Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Test can download the result from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

The entrance exam was conducted on April 20, 2023, at various exam centers. The exam was of 100 marks and the duration was 90 minutes. The questions were asked in the multiple choice type questions and there were no negative marking for wrong answers and one mark for every correct answer.

Now, the candidates can download MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Results using their application number, date of birth, and security pin from the official website. The easy steps to download MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Results are given below.

How to download MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Result?

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link that reads 'MAH-B.HMCT CET 2023 scorecard'

It will redirect you to the login window where you will have to enter the application number, date of birth, security pin and click on download

MAH-B.HMCT CET 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download MAH-B.HMCT CET 2023 and save it for future reference

Candidates should note that the validity of the scorecard is for a year. Candidates have been advised to download and keep a copy of the scorecard for future reference. It will be required at the time of counseling process as well.

