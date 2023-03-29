MAH BHMCT CET 2023 registration begins; Steps to apply | Exam Details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MAH BHMCT 2023 application form released

MAH BHMCT CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has commenced the online application portal for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2023. Aspiring candidates can fill out the Maharashtra BHMCT CET 2023 application form through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org till April 5.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly read the information brochure which includes details on the application form, exam date, eligibility criteria, documents required for uploading and other important information. The MAH BHMCT entrance exam is being held for candidates seeking admission to the four-year full-time undergraduate course in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT).

The candidates belonging to the open category from Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir migrant candidates will have to pay Rs 800 as a registration fee, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS and PwD candidates of Maharashtra state will have to pay Rs 600 as a registration fee.

ALSO READ | MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates announced, to be held from June 3

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Application Form: Steps to register online

Applicants can follow the steps provided here to fill out the MAH BHMCT 2023 application form online through the official website.

Step 1: Visit at cetcell.mahacet.org and click on the MAH BHMCT 2023 tab

Step 2: On the next window click on the 'New registration' link to generate registration number and password.

Step 3: Re-login by using the generated credentials and fill out the BHMCT CET application form 2023.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and make payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Exam Pattern

The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 will be held in online mode as computer based test (CBT). The examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes in which candidates have to answer 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The MAH BHMCT question paper will comprise of topics from English Language, Reasoning (Verbal and Arithmetic) and General Knowledge and Awareness including questions on current national, international affairs, culture, trade and commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, travel/ tourism etc.