Last Chance Alert: IIM CAP 2024 Registration extended, apply before January 31 at iimu.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : IIM KASHIPUR IIM CAP 2024 registration's last date extended

IIM CAP 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur (IIM) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024. As per the revised schedule, the candidates can submit applications between January 29 and January 31. Earlier, the last date was planned for January 29. The online applications are available on the official website, cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org. Students can submit their application forms before 31st January 2024, 5:00 PM.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org

Click on the 'New Registration'

Register yourself with your CAT ID, Registered Email ID, and Date of Birth

After clicking on Register Now, you will see generate your password

Then, you will receive an OTP on your registered number and email address

Create your password

On successful registration, log in with your CAT ID and generated password

Reset your password again

After resetting your password you will be redirected to the Login Screen

Proceed with your application form after logging in

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload required documents

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents to be uploaded

Photograph

Signature

Photo Identity Card Document

CAT 2023 Score Card

Score Card 10th & 12th Marksheet with a pass certificate

Graduation-related certificates including all semesters/years mark sheet,Degree Certificate, Provisional Degree Certificate, Any other degree/certificate/mark sheet

Work Experience (If any)

It should be noted that all documents must be uploaded in size - Maximum 1.5 MB and File formats - .jpg, .jpeg, .png, .pdf and if there are multiple documents to upload in a particular field, candidates should make a single file including all of those documents to upload in the portal.

About the exam:

The common Admission Process (CAP) is a single window for admission to an MBA programme in various IIMs. This year, Nine new IIMs including IIM Bodh Gaya, Kashipur, Ranchi, Raipur, Sirmaur, Sambalpur, Trichy, Udaipur, and Jammu are participating in the IIM CAP 2024. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the CAT exam 2023 results, the Written Ability Test (WAT), and a personal interview (PI).

Direct link to apply online