Last Chance Alert: IIM CAP 2024 Registration extended, apply before January 31 at iimu.ac.in

IIM CAP 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur (IIM) has extended the last date for submission of application forms for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024. As per the revised schedule, the candidates can submit applications between January 29 and January 31. Earlier, the last date was planned for January 29. The online applications are available on the official website, cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org. Students can submit their application forms before 31st January 2024, 5:00 PM.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org
- Click on the 'New Registration'
- Register yourself with your CAT ID, Registered Email ID, and Date of Birth
- After clicking on Register Now, you will see generate your password
- Then, you will receive an OTP on your registered number and email address
- Create your password
- On successful registration, log in with your CAT ID and generated password
- Reset your password again
- After resetting your password you will be redirected to the Login Screen
- Proceed with your application form after logging in
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload required documents
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Documents to be uploaded
- Photograph
- Signature
- Photo Identity Card Document
- CAT 2023 Score Card
- 10th & 12th Marksheet with a pass certificate
- Graduation-related certificates including all semesters/years mark sheet,Degree Certificate, Provisional Degree Certificate, Any other degree/certificate/mark sheet
- Work Experience (If any)
It should be noted that all documents must be uploaded in size - Maximum 1.5 MB and File formats - .jpg, .jpeg, .png, .pdf and if there are multiple documents to upload in a particular field, candidates should make a single file including all of those documents to upload in the portal.
About the exam:
The common Admission Process (CAP) is a single window for admission to an MBA programme in various IIMs. This year, Nine new IIMs including IIM Bodh Gaya, Kashipur, Ranchi, Raipur, Sirmaur, Sambalpur, Trichy, Udaipur, and Jammu are participating in the IIM CAP 2024. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the CAT exam 2023 results, the Written Ability Test (WAT), and a personal interview (PI).