Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023: Registration last date extended till July 18

Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023 Registration last date extended

Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has extended the last date of registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 for admission to various medical courses. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so latest by July 18, 2023 at cee.kerala.gov.in. Earlier, the last date for submission of the application was July 12, 2023.

In order to register for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023 process, a candidate belonging to the general category is required to pay Rs. 1, 000 as an application fee while the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Tribe will have to pay Rs. 500/-.

Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of CEE, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'PG Medical 2023 - Online Application' It will take you to the registration page where you need to click on the registration tab Register yourself and proceed with the application form Fill up the basic details, communication details, academic details etc Pay Application Fee Upload Images and Certificates Print the acknowledgement page for future reference

Kerala NEET PG counselling 2023: Mode of Selection

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala will compile a rank list based on the NEET PG 2023 rank list and use it to select the candidates. According to the official notice, the date sheet for eligible candidates for admission to the courses will be released later. Candidates can go through the various provisions of the Prospectus for admission to Medical Post Graduate Degree Courses-2023 available on the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations www.cee.kerala.gov.in before filling up the online application forms.