Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends today at kea.kar.nic.in, apply soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration process for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG Counselling 2023 today, July 30. Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS courses in state medical and dental colleges can fill in the online application form through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Applicants can pay the registration fee till 6 PM on July 31, 2023.

Candidates from general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 whereas Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 500 for counselling registration. The application fee for non-Karnataka candidates is Rs 3,000 while for NRI, OCI, PIO, and foreign nationals is Rs 6,000.

Karnataka NEET PG 2023: Online Registration Steps

Candidates can fill in the Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 application form by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Go to the 'Admission' section and select the 'PG NEET 2023' link from the drop-down menu

Click on the registration link and generate login credentials

Re-login and fill in the application form as instructed

Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.

Direct Link:

Karnataka NEET PG 2023: Documents Required