JoSAA 2023 round 4 seat allotment result ANNOUNCED on josaa.admissions.nic.in, here's easy steps

JoSAA 2023 round 4 seat allotment result: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the results of the fourth round of seat allocation for admission to various institutes including IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and Other-GFTIs for the Academic Year 2023-24. All those candidates who applied for admission through JoSAA can check their results at the official website of JoSAA - josaa.admissions.nic.in.

The candidates can complete the online reporting process, which includes payment of counselling fee and documents upload, by July 19. The window for withdrawal of a seat or exit from the seat allocation process will open on July 18 and close on July 19. The results for the fifth round seat allocation process will announce on July 21.

JoSAA 2023 round 4 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of JoSAA - josaa.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'JoSAA 2023 round 4 seat allotment result' given at the bottom of the page It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button JoSAA 2023 round 4 seat allotment result will appear Candidates can download JoSAA 2023 round 4 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

What is JoSAA?

JoSAA is a state-level exam that was set by the Ministry of Education to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 118 institutes including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 38 Other Technical Institutes for the academic year 2023-24.