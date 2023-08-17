JNU PG fist merit list 2023 today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Know where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JNU PG fist merit list 2023 likely today

JNU PG Admission 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University will release the first merit list for admission in postgraduate (PG) courses likely today, August 17. Once the JNU PG first merit list is released, students will be able to download the merit list by visiting the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates who will be allotted seats in the JNU PG first merit list can complete the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment with the blocking of seats against JNU PG 1st merit list will be held between August 17 and August 21, 2023. The university will publish the second merit list and details of supernumerary seats for admission process on August 25, 2023.

JNU PG First Merit List 2023: Steps to Check

Aspirants will be able to download the JNU PG first merit list by following the steps provided here.

First of all, go to the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in Click on the PG Admission link and select the JNU PG first merit list The merit list PDF will appear on the screen Check your name in the PDF using shortcut key (ctrl+f) Download the allotment letter and print a copy for further reference.

The JNU will conduct the physical verification of documents and registration of the candidates for MA courses in foreign languages from September 1 onwards. The document verification for other courses will be organised on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.