JEECUP Answer Key 2025: UPJEE provisional keys to be released today, when and where to download JEECUP Answer Key 2025 will be released today, June 13. Once the answer keys are released, the candidates will be able to download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website of JEECUP - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, is set to release the provisional answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEECUP, today, June 13. All candidates who sat for the exam can download the provisional answer keys by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

To download the JEECUP answer keys for 2025, candidates are required to use their application number and password. The answer keys will assist candidates in evaluating their potential marks before the final results are released. Candidates can download the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 by following the simple steps outlined below.

How to download the JEECUP Answer Key 2025?

1. Visit the official JEECUP website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on 'JEECUP Answer Key 2025'.

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

4. Enter your application number, date of birth, and click on 'submit'.

5. The JEECUP Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

6. Download the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 and save it for future reference.

What's next?

Candidates who find discrepancies in the JEECUP Answer Key 2025 will be permitted to raise objections against the answer keys via online means. The objection window will remain open for two days following the release of the answer keys. Candidates will need to pay a prescribed fee per question and submit it along with valid evidence within the specified timeframe. After the conclusion of the objection process, the council will release the final answer keys and results. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official JEECUP website for the latest updates.

What is JEECUP?

JEECUP stands for the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. It is an annual state-level entrance exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) for admission to various diploma and other engineering programs in polytechnic colleges across the state.