JEECUP 2025 Counselling Schedule Out: Round 1 choice filling starts on June 27, check full schedule JEECUP 2025 Counselling Schedule has been released. Candidates who have passed their UP Polytechnic entrance exam can download the counselling schedule from the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the counselling schedule for JEECUP 2025. Candidates who have qualified the JEECUP 2025 exam can download the counselling schedule from the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

According to the official schedule, the JEECUP Round 1 registration window will open on June 27 for Pharmacy, Engineering, and other courses. Candidates can submit their application forms by July 2. The seat allotment for these courses will be conducted on July 3, 2025. The first round freeze/float option selection and security fee deposit through the candidate login will be available from July 4 to 6. Document verification for frozen candidates will take place at the district help centres between July 4 and 7. Candidates who wish to withdraw from their seats can do so by July 8.

JEECUP 2025 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

For Round 2, the choice filling window will be open from July 9 to 11. The seat allotment result will be declared on July 12. Selected candidates can freeze/float their seats and pay the security and counselling fees from July 13 to 16, while seat withdrawal can be done by July 17.

JEECUP 2025 Round 3 Counselling Schedule

In Round 3, the choice filling process will take place from July 18 to 20, and the seat allotment list will be announced on July 21. Candidates must deposit the security and counselling fee between July 22 and 24. Document verification at district help centres will be conducted from July 22 to 25. Withdrawal of seats from Rounds 1 to 3 can be done on July 26. The academic session for 2025–26 will commence from August 1, 2025.

How to participate?

To participate in the counselling, candidates must log in to the portal [https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in](https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in) using their login ID and password. They should fill in the maximum number of choices after studying the opening and closing ranks from the previous year (2024). If a candidate forgets their login credentials, they can reset the password using the "Forgot Password" option on the portal or contact the council's helpline number.

The first three rounds of counselling are conducted online and are for candidates who are residents of Uttar Pradesh, or have passed the qualifying examination from Uttar Pradesh, even if originally from another state, or are children of Central Government employees posted in Uttar Pradesh.

Document verification for these phases will be conducted at district-level help centres. Final admission formalities can only be completed at the help centre in the candidate’s respective district. Notably, the first three rounds are only for counselling and admission of candidates who have passed the combined state examination of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates from other states will be eligible to participate in the fourth phase of counselling.

Counselling and seat acceptance fee

After seat allotment, candidates must select the float or freeze option. Upon selection, the candidates will have to pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹3,000 and a counselling fee of ₹250 (total ₹3,250) online. If the freeze option is selected, document verification must be completed at the district help centre. After successful document verification, candidates must report to the allotted institute and pay the remaining fees within the prescribed timeline to complete the admission process.