JEE Main 2025 Toppers List: Rajasthan leads with highest number of 100 percentile scorers | Check full list

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the results, 24 candidates secured a perfect NTA Score of 100 in Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), with only two female candidates among the top scorers.

The second session of JEE Main 2025 was conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), while Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) were held on April 9. The exams were organized across 531 centers in 285 cities within India and 15 cities abroad.

According to NTA data, a total of 9,92,350 candidates appeared for the exam—6,81,871 females and 3,10,479 males. Once again, female participation surpassed male participation across all categories.

Here’s the category-wise breakup of registered candidates:

General: 3,72,675 (2,50,849 females, 1,21,826 males)

OBC: 3,74,860 (2,58,274 females, 1,16,586 males)

EWS: 1,12,790 (80,200 females, 32,590 males)

SC: 97,887 (68,872 females, 29,015 males)

ST: 34,138 (23,676 females, 10,462 males)

Out of the 24 students who secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025, Rajasthan led the tally with seven toppers, followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh with three each, and West Bengal with two. Among the toppers, two female candidates stood out — Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh.

