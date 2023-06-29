JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list out at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : JAC JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC), Delhi has released the counselling results for admission to B.Tech. and B.Arch Programmes. Candidates who applied for the admission procedure can check the seat allotment list at the official website of JAC - jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

In order to download round-1 seat allotment JAC Delhi 2023, candidates have to log in at the official website with their JEE Main application number, and password.

After paying the seat acceptance fee by June 30, candidates with a JEE Main CRL rank of up to 60000 may report physically. Candidates with CRL ranks up to 15000 may apply to colleges until July 5, 2023, while candidates with CRL ranks higher than 15000 may apply until July 6, 2023. Candidates can follow the instructions listed below to check their results.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list: How to download?

Visit the official website - jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your seat allotment number and click on search JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Candidates can download and save it for future reference

Check JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment

Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) are among the reputable institutions taking part in the JAC this year.