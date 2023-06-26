INI CET 2023 Counselling: Round 1 seat allocation result OUT at alimsexams.ac.in; Direct link

INI CET Counselling 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the result for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result. Aspirants can check the INI CET July 2023 seat allotment list through the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates who got shortlisted in the INI CET counselling round 1 allotment list will have to report to their respective colleges for document submission and seat confirmation. The last date to confirm the allocated seat against round 1 allotment result is June 28, 2023. The INI CET round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on July 7.
How to Check INI CET 2023 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result
Aspirants can follow the simple steps given here to check the INI CET round 1 seat allocation result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: Go to teh 'Important Announcements' section and click on the round 1 seat allotment result link
Step 3: The INI CET seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Search your roll number in the PDF using shortcut key (ctrl+f).
Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a printout of it.