IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Counselling registration ends today; Apply at joaps.iitg.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IIT JAM 2023 Admission

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) will conclude registrations for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2023) counselling process today, April 25, 2023. Candidates who have qualified the IIT JAM cut-off criteria can apply for JAM Admissions 2023 through the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in.

IITG will conduct the JAM Counselling process in four rounds. JAM 2023 first admission list will be published on June 1. The last date to submit the application fee against the first admission list is June 7, 2023.

IIT JAM Counselling 2023 Registration: Avoid these mistakes

Candidates should note that IITG will not accept any incomplete IIT JAM 2023 applications or applications with invalid documents and application fee, if paid would not be returned for applications that are rejected. The Institute will not send any intimation regarding the rejection of application form to the candidate.

IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Important Dates

Events Dates Submission of JAM 2023 application form for admission on JOAPS April 11 to 25, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 first admission list June 1, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 1st admission list June 7, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 second admission list June 15, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 2nd admission list June 21, 2023 Opening and closing of withdrawal option June 15 to July 2, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 third admission list June 26, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 3rd admission list June 29, 2023 IIT JAM 2023 fourth admission list July 7, 2023 Last Date for online payment of seat booking fee for 3rd admission list July 10, 2023

ALSO READ | IIT JAM 2023 Admission: Application begins on JOAPS portal; First admission list on June 1

ALSO READ | IIT JAM 2023 Scorecard OUT; Direct link, how to download

IIT JAM Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required