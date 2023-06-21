IISER releases IAT 2023 Answer Key, Response Sheet; Raise objection till June 22

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IISER IAT Answer Key 2023 released

IISER IAT Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) has released the Aptitude Test (IAT 2023) answer key on its official website. Aspirants can download the answer key for IAT 2023 at iiseradmission.in without using any login credentials. Along with the provisional answer key, the institute has also released the IAT 2023 response sheet.

IISER has also allowed candidates to raise objections against the IAT 2023 provisional answer key until June 22 (5 PM). Aspirants can submit grievances by logging in through their accounts. The subject experts will only consider the objections received in the prescribed format along with the appropriate representations.

"Please note that the order in which the questions and the options appeared in IAT-2023 for individual candidates were different. In the Answer Key given here, all the first options are correct answers," IISER said in a statement.

How to Download IISER IAT 2023 Answer Key

Aspirants can download the IISER Admissions 2023 answer key, response sheet by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the IISER Admissions 2023 website -- iiseradmission.in On the homepage, select the IAT answer key 2023 link The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen. Match your responses and download the PDF Proceed to raise objection(s) if any.

