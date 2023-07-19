Fake letter regarding postponement of AIAPGET 2023 circulating on social media, says NTA

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AIAPGET 2023 exam to be conducted on its original date: NTA

AIAPGET 2023 exam postponement notice news: The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has released a notice regarding the postponement of the India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2023 fake letter circulation on social media.

According to the official notice, AIAPGET 2023 will be conducted on July 31 by the national testing agency. There is no change in the India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Exam date.

The notice reads, 'It has come to the notice of NCISM that a fake public notice is circulating on social media, which is on the NTA letterhead regarding the postponement of AIAPGET 2023 exam date. It is inform to all AIAPGET aspirants that this notice is fake and the exam will be conducted on its originally scheduled date, July 31.

The testing agency further informed the aspirants that no such decision has been taken by the exam authority and warned exam aspirants about the fake information. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has advised the candidates to be aware of any fake misleading communication in this regard and only rely on the official website - nta.ac.in and aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The registration for the AIAPGET exam was conducted between June 24 and June 25. Candidates were allowed to edit the application form from June 26 to 28. The entrance exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours for admission to postgraduate programs in Ayurveda, Siddhi, Unani, and Homeopathy (AYUSH).