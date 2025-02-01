Education Budget 2025: FM announces 1.28 lakh crore for school and higher education, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/PIXABAY Education Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2025 today, in the Parliament, allocating 1.28 lakh crore to the education sector, marking a 6.65% increase from the previous year. The budget includes funding for the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Higher Education.

Out of the total budget, Rs 78,572.10 crore has been allocated to the Department of School Education and Literacy to strengthen school education and support various initiatives aimed at improving the quality of schooling across the country. Additionally, Rs.50,077.95 crore has been allocated to the Department of Higher Education to facilitate the growth and expansion of higher education institutions in India. It is expected that this significant increase in the education budget allocation will enhance the education quality, support research, innovation and expand access to higher learning opportunities for all.

Education Budget 2025: Key highlights

PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI): The education budget allocation saw an increase of Rs 1,450 crore, taking the total to Rs 7500 crore. This initiative aims to upgrade over 15,000 schools to align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN): This scheme focuses on mid-day meals.