DU PG first merit list 2023 today on admission.uod.ac.in, Confirm allocation by August 20

DU PG First Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first merit list for postgraduate admissions on August 17. Candidates who have applied for the DU PG Admission 2023 first admission round can check the merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
As per the DU PG admission schedule, the candidates who have been allotted a seat/college are required to confirm their allocated seats between August 17 and August 20, 2023. Department/College/Centres are required to review and approve online applications of candidates from August 17 to August 21, 2023. Applicants must complete online fee payment on or before August 22, 2023. The Delhi University round 2 allocation for postgraduate programmes will be published on August 25.
DU PG Admission 2023-24 Schedule
|Events
|Date
|Round 1
|
DU PG first allocation list
|
August 17
|
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|
August 17 to 20
|
Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications
|
August 17 to 21
|
Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates
|
August 22
|
Round 2
|
DU PG second allocation list
|
August 25
|
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|
August 25 to 28
|
Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications
|
August 26 to 29
|
Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates
|
August 30
|
Mid-entry
|
August 31 to September 1
How to Check DU PG Admission 2023 First Merit List
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- Select the 'PG admission' tab and click on the candidates' login section
- Key in your credentials and click on the log in tab
- DU PG first merit list will appear on the screen
- Check the DU PG result PDF and download the allocation letter for further use.