DU PG first merit list 2023 today on admission.uod.ac.in, Confirm allocation by August 20

Thursday, August 17, 2023
     
Candidates who have applied for the DU PG Admission 2023 first admission round can check the merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava @SriAdarsh_Voice New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2023 13:00 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG first merit list 2023

DU PG First Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first merit list for postgraduate admissions on August 17. Candidates who have applied for the DU PG Admission 2023 first admission round can check the merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the DU PG admission schedule, the candidates who have been allotted a seat/college are required to confirm their allocated seats between August 17 and August 20, 2023. Department/College/Centres are required to review and approve online applications of candidates from August 17 to August 21, 2023. Applicants must complete online fee payment on or before August 22, 2023. The Delhi University round 2 allocation for postgraduate programmes will be published on August 25.

DU PG Admission 2023-24 Schedule

Events Date
Round 1

DU PG first allocation list

August 17

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

August 17 to 20

Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications

August 17 to 21

Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates

August 22

Round 2

DU PG second allocation list

August 25

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat

August 25 to 28

Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications

August 26 to 29

Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates

August 30

Mid-entry

August 31 to September 1

How to Check DU PG Admission 2023 First Merit List

  1. Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
  2. Select the 'PG admission' tab and click on the candidates' login section
  3. Key in your credentials and click on the log in tab
  4. DU PG first merit list will appear on the screen
  5. Check the DU PG result PDF and download the allocation letter for further use.
