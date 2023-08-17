DU PG first merit list 2023 today on admission.uod.ac.in, Confirm allocation by August 20

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG first merit list 2023

DU PG First Merit List 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first merit list for postgraduate admissions on August 17. Candidates who have applied for the DU PG Admission 2023 first admission round can check the merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the DU PG admission schedule, the candidates who have been allotted a seat/college are required to confirm their allocated seats between August 17 and August 20, 2023. Department/College/Centres are required to review and approve online applications of candidates from August 17 to August 21, 2023. Applicants must complete online fee payment on or before August 22, 2023. The Delhi University round 2 allocation for postgraduate programmes will be published on August 25.

DU PG Admission 2023-24 Schedule

Events Date Round 1 DU PG first allocation list August 17 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat August 17 to 20 Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications August 17 to 21 Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates August 22 Round 2 DU PG second allocation list August 25 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat August 25 to 28 Department/College/Centres to Verify and approve the online applications August 26 to 29 Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates August 30 Mid-entry August 31 to September 1

How to Check DU PG Admission 2023 First Merit List