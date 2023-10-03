DU PG Admission 2023: Spot round 2 seat allotment list to be OUT today at admission.uod.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG Admission 2023 Spot round 2 seat allotment result today, October 3

DU PG Admission 2023, DU PG Spot Round 2 seat allotment: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the seat allocation results for spot round two of postgraduate admission 2023. The candidates who enrolled for admission to postgraduate programs will be able to download the DU PG seat allotment 2023 spot round 2 results through the CSAS portal on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

After the release of the allotment list, the candidates can accept their assigned seats which can be confirmed by October 5. The respected departments/colleges will approve the online applications from October 3 to 6. The last date for online payment of the admission fee is October 7. Delhi University stated in the announcement that more spot admission rounds may be conducted if they were deemed to be required.

ALSO READ | TS PGECET Counselling 2023: Second and final phase allotment list OUT at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in, check here

DU PG Admission 2023: How to download

Visit the official website, pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on the login button

Enter your credentials such as application number, password, and captcha

DU PG Admission 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Download the DU PG 2023 seat allotment result and save it for future reference

The university released its first seat allocation list on August 17. A total of 11,198 registrations were received in the initial round. Out of the total, 6,657 applicants were accepted in their preferred colleges. The availability of seats for the subsequent round was announced on September 19th. The candidates were allowed to register for the PG spot round admissions from September 19 to 21. The deadline for accepting the allocated seat was September 24th. Institutions verified and approved online applications until September 25th.

ALSO READ | Assam DElEd 2023 district-wise ranks to be released today, check latest updates

For the Academic Session 2023-2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (PG) - 2023, which is the sole basis for admission to all Postgraduate Programmes at the University of Delhi (DU).