DU PG 2023 spot admission allocation list to be out tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG 2023 spot admission allocation list tomorrow, September 22.

DU PG 2023 spot allocation list: The University of Delhi (DU) will release DU PG 2023 spot allocation list tomorrow, September 23. Students who applied for the spot admission round will be able to check the list through the official website of Delhi University, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, DU PG 2023 spot allocation list will be out tomorrow, September 23 at 10 am.

The varsity released the vacant seats for the spot round on September 19 and the candidates were asked to register the applications between Septermber 19 and 21. Now, the seat allocation results will be out for those registered candidates. Candidates will be able to download DU PG 2023 spot allocation list by following the easy steps given below.

ALSO READ | DUSU election 2023: Voting begins for Delhi University Students' Union polls, results tomorrow

What after DU PG 2023 spot allocation list?

According to the schedule, the candidates who have been shortlisted for the seat allocation will have to accept the allocated seat between September 23 and 24. After this, the departments, collegs will verify and approve online applications from September 23 to 25. The last date to submit the online application fee is September 26.

DU PG 2023 spot allocation list: How to download

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the login link available under PG courses

Enter required details and click on the submit button

DU PG 2023 spot allocation list will appear on the screen

Check DU PG 2023 spot allocation list and save a copy for future reference

ALSO READ | DUSU polls: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Check routes to avoid

According to the notice released by the DU, the university may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage, if required. Candidates have been advised to check the official website of Delhi University for more related details.