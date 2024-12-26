DU to introduce PhD in Hindu Studies from new academic session: Check total seats, eligibility criteria

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The eligibility criteria for the PhD programme will align with Delhi University's guidelines.

Delhi University is set to introduce a PhD programme in Hindu Studies starting from the 2025-26 academic session, as per a proposal by the Standing Committee. The recommendation for this initiative was put forth by the Governing Body of the Centre for Hindu Studies. Originally planned for the current academic year, the programme’s launch was postponed, according to the proposal. The introduction of this doctoral course aims to provide enhanced academic opportunities for students, said Prerna Malhotra, Joint Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies.

"Our Governing Board has recommended starting a PhD in Hindu Studies, and the matter will be placed before the Academic Council. Students have been approaching the Centre, enquiring about research opportunities, especially those who have already qualified for JRF and NET in Hindu Studies. As a premier institution, Delhi University is committed to providing such opportunities and advancing research in diverse areas of Hindu Studies," Malhotra told news agency PTI.

Check eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the PhD programme will align with Delhi University's guidelines. Applicants must have a Master’s degree in Hindu Studies or allied subjects with at least 55 percent marks, along with JRF/NET qualification or success in the university’s PhD eligibility test. Applicable relaxations for reserved categories will be provided as specified in the PhD Information Bulletin.

Until regular appointments are made, research supervision will be handled by faculty from allied departments and colleges of the university who have expertise in Hindu Studies and have expressed interest. Delhi University currently offers only a two-year Master’s programme in Hindu Studies. The Centre for Hindu Studies, established in 2023 with a focus on Brahmanical texts, began its first MA batch in November 2023.

Total expected seats

Initially, the Centre for Hindu Studies may offer 10 seats, including those under applicable reservation and supernumerary categories. The seats may increase in the future depending on the Centre's infrastructure and academic requirements, the proposal states. The Academic Council of DU will review and decide on the recommendation during its meeting on December 27. Once the Council approves the recommendation, the proposal will be presented for approval to the Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making body.

(With inputs from PTI)

