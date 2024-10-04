Delhi University introduces new policy, allows students to pursue two degrees simultaneously at its colleges

Follow us on Image Source : FILE An image of Delhi University.

In a recent announcement, Delhi University has introduced a new policy allowing students to pursue two-degree programmes simultaneously within the university. As per the official notification, students can opt to undertake one degree in regular mode from DU colleges or departments, while the second can be pursued through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode at the School of Open Learning. The policy extends to students currently enrolled or in the process of enrolling in any degree programme. However, pursuing two similar academic degrees simultaneously, such as B.Com (Hons.) and B.Com (Pass), is not permitted, even if one is through ODL.

Students opting to pursue two degrees simultaneously at Delhi University will need to meet all academic requirements for both programmes independently. This includes attending classes, completing internal assessments, submitting assignments, giving presentations, and fulfilling promotion criteria for each degree.

Mandate for students for two degrees

To prevent redundancy in mandatory courses, students are required to complete the compulsory courses of the programme they enrolled in first, whether it's in regular or ODL mode. In the second programme, these mandatory courses will be replaced with suitable alternatives. For instance, if a student begins with a regular programme, the compulsory courses for that programme will take priority. Similarly, if the ODL programme is enrolled in first, its compulsory courses will come first.

For undergraduate programmes, the students must complete mandatory courses such as Environmental Science (EVS) or Ability Enhancement Courses (AEC) for the programme they enroll in first. If these courses are also required in the second degree programme, they will be replaced with suitable alternative courses.

Avoiding course duplication in dual degrees

For instance, a student pursuing two undergraduate degrees will study the AEC language and EVS courses as part of their regular programme, while for the second ODL degree, they can either choose a different AEC language or opt for a Skill Enhancement Course (SEC) or a Value Addition Course (VAC). Similarly, if a student is pursuing two BA programmes, instead of repeating a Generic Elective (Language) course, they may select courses from the open Generic Elective (GE) pool to avoid duplication.

The research theme or project work required in the fourth year of the UG programme will need to be different for each degree pursued. Furthermore, the students will not be allowed to combine credits earned from the two different programmes to obtain a major or minor in any discipline.

(With PTI inputs)

