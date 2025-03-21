Delhi Private School Admission 2025: First draw list out, 1,307 students with special needs selected Delhi Private School Admission 2025 first draw list has been released. A total of 1,307 students under the children with special needs (CWSN) category have been selected in the first round of the draw of lots for entry-level admission to private schools in Delhi. Check details here.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has released the first draw of lists for entry-level admission to private schools in Delhi. According to the list, a total of 1,307 students under the children with special needs (CWSN) category have been selected in the first round of the draw of lots for entry-level admission to private schools in Delhi. The selection of the children has been done through a computerised draw for admissions in pre-school, KG, and class 1.

Details about allotted schools, and locations soon

The department stated that selected students would receive messages informing them about their allotted schools and the locations where their documents would be verified. Once allotted, schools cannot be changed under any circumstances, it clarified.

Further, the department has stated that the admissions would be cancelled if parents had submitted fake documents while registration. "The admission will be cancelled if any documents submitted during verification are found to be forged, fake, or inadequate at any stage," the statement read.

Selected candidates can report to the allotted date by this date

Candidates must report to their allotted schools for admission on or before May 26, it stated.

If any discrepancies are found in the submitted documents, a deficiency memo will be issued, allowing candidates to provide valid or updated documents to confirm their eligibility under the CWSN category by April 11, it added.

(With PTI inputs)