CUET postponed: CUET (UG) 2022 exam postponed in Kerala due to heavy rains | Details

CUET postponed: The CUET (UG) 2022 exam scheduled for August 4, 5 and 6 has been postponed for the centers in Kerala. The decision was taken by the National Testing Agency (NTA), in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the state.

In a notification dated August 3, the NTA said the Common University Entrance Test 2022 for phase 2 has been postponed for all exam centers located within Kerala.

The NTA also mentioned the decision has been taken into consideration of students who would face challenges reaching the exam center due to heavy rains and severe waterlogging in several areas.

The flood situation in Kerala may also pose a challenge for the exam authorities as several areas are also facing power outages.

Candidates who are preparing to appear for the CUET exam across exam centers in Kerala should note that the fresh dates for the exam will be announced later.

"Due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in the past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power. Therefore, to support the student community, it has been decided to postpone the CUET (UG) – 2022 for the candidates who will be appearing in cities of Kerala State for 04, 05 and 06 August 2022," the official notification by the NTA read.

"Fresh dates for the concerned candidates will be announced later on NTA website," it further read.

